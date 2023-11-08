CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sunny skies and well above normal temperatures just keep on coming!

Wednesday will see another mild and cool start as temperatures sit in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid-50s across the Carolinas. Clear skies and calm winds have played into a big swing in temperatures between daytime highs and overnight lows.

Highs will aim to break records this afternoon with low 80s on tap for the peak heating hours of the day. The forecast of 81 is expected to break the current record of 79 degrees set back in 2020. Winds will be light out of the south southeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We’ll see another day near 80 degrees on Thursday after lows dip into the mid-50s overnight. Clouds will increase throughout the day as a cold front approaches to finish off the work week.

Friday will be cloudy and cooler, only peaking in the upper 60s as spotty showers move in from the mountain counties into uptown. Much cooler conditions will settle in behind the cold front as rain lingers off to our south.

We can’t rule out a stray shower through the weekend as highs stay limited to the mid to upper 50s. We’ll be dry and cool heading into next week with temperatures rebounding into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Very Warm. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Mild. Low: 55.