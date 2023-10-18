CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – High pressure continues to build today as Wednesday starts off cold and chilly. Temperatures have fallen into the 40s and 30s across the Carolinas with light winds out of the north.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Winds will shift out of the south throughout the day which will help temperatures get to near normal for the day. Highs will aim for the low 70s today under mostly sunny skies with south-southwest winds between 3 and 8 miles per hour.

We’ll keep the near-normal temperatures coming through Thursday after lows dip into the mid-40s overnight. Thursday will see increasing cloud cover ahead of a cold front that approaches for Friday.

We can expect a good amount of scattered showers and isolated downpours on Friday as the cold front sweeps through the Carolinas heading into the weekend. Highs will be limited to the upper 60s with up to half an inch of rain expected for the Queen City.

Showers taper off early Saturday morning making way for what will be a pleasant and sunny weekend. Upper 60s start the weekend but low 70s finish the weekend with sunshine and near normal temps last through the early portions of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 71.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Chilly. Low: 46.