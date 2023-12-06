CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – As expected light snow showers continue to impact our mountain counties and western-facing slopes early this Wednesday morning. Several counties have chosen to close schools and later schedules due to this winter weather potentially leading to a few slick spots to start the day.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Snow will linger through the morning before tapering off early this afternoon. While the snow stops falling winds pick up out of the north northwest tracking from our mountains into the Queen City.

Look for winds to be anywhere between 5 to 15 miles per hour with wind gusts as fast as 25 miles per hour at times. Hold on to your hats as the cooler air funnels in leading to what will be a frigid overnight.

Wednesday peaks in the mid-50s under mostly sunny skies while mountain counties sit in the 30s throughout the day. Clear skies overnight will allow lows to plummet, dipping into the mid to upper 20s heading into Thursday morning.

We’ll see a gradual warming trend take hold for the second half of the week as sunshine continues to dominate and highs go from the mid-50s to mid-60s by this weekend. Clouds will increase Saturday leading to the return of rain chances on Sunday.

After a mild and wet finish to the weekend, high-pressure returns as highs level off in the mid-50s heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Chilly. High: 54.

Tonight: Clear & Frigid. Low: 28.