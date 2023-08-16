CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Finally some relief from the heat!

Temperatures kick off this Wednesday much cooler than Tuesday with upper 60s and low 70s locked in. Skies are partly cloudy with dew points drastically cooler providing a little relief from the mugginess.

Today will be in the upper 80s this afternoon which is near normal for this time of year. Winds will be light out of the north between 5 and 10 miles per hour and usher in a few passing clouds throughout the day.

High pressure will keep us mostly dry with yesterday’s cold front stalled out to our south. A few return showers will attempt to hit the Queen City but should taper off before arriving. Tonight will dip into the upper 60s overnight before low 90s return Thursday.

Low 90s will finish off the work week with sunshine dominating heading into the weekend. Saturday & Sunday will be hot and sunny as well with upper 80s and low 90s.

We’ll see a gradual warm up heading into early next week with mid-90s on tap for Monday.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Hot. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 69.