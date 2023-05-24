CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Halfway through the work week and we’re looking mostly cloudy to start but sunny and warm to finish.

Overnight lows have dipped into the mid to upper 50s around the Queen City while the foothills and mountains have fallen into the 40s. We’ll rebound nicely throughout the afternoon with mid to upper 70s on tap for today.

Winds will be a bit breezy out of the north-northeast gusting between 15 to 18 miles per hour. Tonight will be cool, falling into the low 50s by early Thursday morning. Upper 70s return on Thursday before Friday falls into the low 70s.

Cooler temperatures and rain chances arrive as we head into the weekend. Showers & storms will be likely starting Saturday afternoon and lasting until Memorial Day. We’ll have to work out the details as we get closer to the weekend.

80s will likely return on Tuesday as wet weather tapers off.

Today: Warm with Decreasing Clouds. High: 79.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 53.