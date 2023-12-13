CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are cold yet again to start the day but sunny and cool conditions settle in for this afternoon.

Temperatures are locked into the low 30s and upper 20s this morning under mostly clear skies and light and variable winds. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day as highs make a run for the upper 50s. This falls just above normal for this time of year.

Overnight lows will dip to near freezing yet again with low 30s on tap for Thursday morning. High Pressure returns for the second half of the work week with highs settled in to the low to mid-50s.

We’ll track a low pressure system developing out of the Gulf of Mexico as well as a cold front sweeping across the US on Saturday. The two will come together and sandwich the queen city in between the moisture.

This will bring rain changes and breezy winds to the Carolinas on Sunday. Look for highs to sit in the mid-50s to finish off the weekend and rain linger into the start of next week. Showers taper off early on Monday as highs rebound back into the upper 50s.

Upper 50s and partly cloudy skies arrive for Tuesday of next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Cool. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 32.