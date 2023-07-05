CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our summer-like pattern continues through mid-week as we are yet again looking at a hot and humid day with isolated storms in the afternoon.

70s kick off this Wednesday with muggy conditions slapping you in the face once you walk out the door. We’ll peak in the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies but real feel temperatures will be in the low 90s.

Hot and humid for today with isolated storms likely developing in the afternoon and evening. These storms can pack damaging winds as the Queen City sits under a Marginal Risk for severe weather throughout the day.

Tonight dips into the low 70s before low 90s return heading into the second half of the work week. We will rinse wash and repeat through the weekend into early next week with 90s and afternoon storms persisting through early next week.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Hot, & Humid with a Chance of Storms. High: 89.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Warm. Low: 71.