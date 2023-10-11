CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Clouds roll in for Hump Day which will keep highs near normal throughout the day.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Overnight lows have dipped into the 40s and 50s this morning, making for another cool and chilly start. Winds are relatively light but will shift out of the west southwest throughout the day and be anywhere between 3 to 7 miles per hour.

Cloudy skies linger as highs make a run for the mid-70s this afternoon. A low pressure system tracks from the Gulf of Mexico to the South Carolina coast bringing showers and rain to the southeast.

Showers will likely impact our southern counties overnight heading into Thursday as temperatures dip into the upper 50s. Morning rain will taper off as highs make a run for the upper 70s on Thursday. Partly cloudy skies will dominate for the second half of the work week as highs slide into the low 70s by Friday.

The best chance of rain moves in on Saturday with an approaching cold front. Regardless, Saturday will still peak in the upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers throughout the day.

Saturday night into Sunday will dry out gradually as lows dip into the mid-50s. Sunday will be mostly dry with a few showers lingering in our mountain counties. Highs will be cooler, only hitting the low 70s before 60s kicks off the work week.

We’ll be cloudy and cooler as 60s and spotty rain chances settle in early next week.

Today: Warm with Increasing Clouds! High: 74.

Tonight: Spotty Showers, Mostly Cloudy, & Cool. Low: 58.