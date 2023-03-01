CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After wrapping up the warmest February in Charlotte’s history, March is starting off on a warm note with highs this afternoon again moving up into the mid-70s. Thursday will kick off an unsettled couple of days with scattered showers moving in out ahead of a cold front that will impact on Friday. Temperatures will still be mild with highs likely around 70.

Friday will bring more showers throughout the day along with potential severe weather during the evening hours as the cold front moves through. Expect blustery winds throughout the day before the front arrives later in the evening. The main concern with any potential severe weather would be damaging winds and hail.

Behind the front temperatures will be cooler, but still mild over the weekend with highs likely in the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday before 70s return next week.

A major severe weather event is possible across portions of Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas Thursday. Be on the lookout for any potential damage video.