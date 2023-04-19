CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sunny and toasty temperatures across the Carolinas will continue through the rest of the week with temperatures in the mid-80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Even with the toasty temperatures our humidity will continue to stay low for the region.

Saturday we are tracking a cold front that will sweep through the Carolinas bringing a line of rain and thunderstorms. There is some potential that these storms could be on the stronger side with damaging winds being a particular concern. Wet weather should move out Saturday with sunshine expected for the second half of the weekend along with cooler temperatures in the mid-70s.

Cooler temperatures are expected to start next week with low to mid-70s Monday and Tuesday before more potential showers move in with another weather maker on Wednesday.