CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Good morning and happy Wednesday! As we hit the middle of the week we are tracking a beautiful day for the Carolinas with ample sunshine and comfortable temperatures and highs in the upper 70s. Thursday will be generally more of the same before showers move in with an upper-level low on Friday. Over the weekend we are tracking generally nice weather ahead of a cold front that will move through later Sunday with scattered showers ahead of cooler weather for the start of next week.

As for your Wednesday, picture-perfect Spring weather is on the way for the Carolinas. temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and we will be moving into the upper 70s with Carolina Blue skies and low humidity all day long.

Thursday will see more clouds move in across the Carolinas ahead of a low pressure system currently over the Gulf of Mexico. Temperatures will continue to move up slightly with highs right around the 80 degree mark. Friday is when showers and storms will move in with hit and miss wet weather expected throughout the day. While it won’t be a complete washout umbrellas should be on standby throughout the day along with cooler temperatures.

You weekend forecast will have a little bit of everything for the Carolinas. Showers are expected early Saturday before clearing skies and warming temperatures are expected in the afternoon. If you are planning on heading to the Charlotte FC game Saturday night you won’t need the rain gear. Later Sunday we are tracking our next cold front that will bring us some scattered showers later in the day along with cooler temperatures to start next week.

In the meantime, make sure you get outside and enjoy the wonderful weather we have today! Have a great Wednesday!