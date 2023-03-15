CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Freeze Warnings are in effect for everyone outside of the mountain for more freezing temperatures as low as 29 on Thursday.

LATEST: After a freezing start this morning, temperatures will rebound this afternoon into the upper 50s along with ample sunshine. Another freeze is expected early Thursday before 60s arrive in the afternoon.

Our next chance for rain will come later Friday as a cold front will be sweeping through the Eastern US. Rain arrives Friday afternoon and will continue as late as Saturday morning before clearing skies move in. Behind the front more cold air is expected with freezes possible Sunday and Monday mornings.

Tuesday and Wednesday of next week we are watching another storm system that will likely bring rain to Charlotte, but could provide some more wintry weather in the mountains. Details are still fuzzy on this system and will need to be watched closely over the next couple of days.

SPECIAL: Parts of New England are digging out from more than 3 feet of snow this morning after a powerful Nor’easter. Be on the lookout for any good snow video.