CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Behind the cold front temperatures are much cooler across the Carolinas, and this cooler trend will continue for the foreseeable future.

Highs both today and Thursday will be in the low to mid-60s out ahead of our next cold front that will move in Friday.

Clouds will stay sparse today, but will be on the increase Thursday ahead of the front.

Showers will move in overnight and will continue through the morning hours Friday before clearing out around lunch. Over the weekend more chilly temperatures are expected with highs in the low to mid-50s Saturday.

Sunday we are watching another storm system moving into the region that will bring rain along with the chance of some snow on the front end in some of the higher elevations. Temperatures on Sunday will likely not break the 50-degree mark.

Early next week we are expecting more chilly temperatures with 40s and 50s for Monday and Tuesday. Showers are possible early Monday as the front clears out of the Carolinas.