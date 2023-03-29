CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Behind the cold front cooler and crispier compared to Tuesday has moved in with sunshine expected all day long along with highs in the mid-60s. Temperatures will slowly rebound the rest of the week with highs returning to the mid-70s on Friday.

Friday night and Saturday morning a cold front will sweep through the Carolinas bringing some morning showers and potential thunderstorms. The good news is that the severe weather that is likely to impact central portions of the country Friday does not look to be a factor for our region.

Sunshine will return later Saturday with warm temperatures before cooler air rushes in for Sunday. Beautiful weather along with temperatures in the upper 60s are expected. More unsettled weather is possible early next week with showers possible late Monday and Tuesday.

SPECIAL: Watching for potential significant severe weather Friday for central portions of the country.