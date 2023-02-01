CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Good afternoon and happy Wednesday!

ALERTS IN EFFECT: None.

LATEST: After some showers earlier this morning we are expecting more rain to move back into the Carolinas during the evening and overnight hours. Thursday will be dreary and chilly day with rain expected throughout the day, especially during the afternoon across the central and southern portions of our viewing area. Highs will struggle to move out of the mid-40s.

Showers will linger across the southern part of the region until the morning hours on Friday when drier air will move in and we should see some afternoon sunshine. Behind the rain COLD air will move in to start the weekend with lows around 20 Saturday morning. Besides the cold we are expecting generally dry weather over the weekend, but some clouds are expected Saturday night into Sunday.

Next week looks to turn very mild again with dry weather until at least Wednesday and highs that will return to the 60s as early as Monday and possibly in the mid-60s by Wednesday.

SPECIAL: The same system that will bring us more rain tonight is bringing snow and ice to portions of the Deep South today. Texas has been especially hard hit.