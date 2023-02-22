CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Out ahead of a storm system on the way this Saturday we are tracking near record and record warmth for the Carolinas over the next couple of days.

Highs Wednesday were in the upper 70s with 80s likely Thursday. A couple of showers are possible Thursday afternoon and Friday, but the best chance for rain will come Saturday.

A storm system moving around the massive ridge of high pressure will push showers and cooler temperatures into the Carolinas Saturday. The wet and cooler weather will only last for a day for as soon as the rain clears out temperatures we will shoot back up to around the 70-degree mark Sunday and heading into early next week.

A tornado was confirmed to touchdown in Mercer County, NJ yesterday so be on the lookout for any damage video. Also a storm system in California could push snow as close to the coast as the suburbs of San Fran and LA.