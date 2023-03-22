CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Showers moving through the Carolinas this morning will continue into the afternoon before we dry out early this evening.

Due to the showers temperatures will struggle to move past the mid-50s thanks to low cloud cover but as soon as the clouds clear out temperatures will skyrocket Thursday into the upper 70s thanks to more sunshine.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week with the mid-80s possible for Charlotte.

Our next chance for rain will arrive on Saturday as a cold front moves through the region. Scattered showers are expected throughout the day along with still mild temperatures with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday will still be warm out ahead of another weather maker that will bring more showers and cooler temperatures for Monday.

60s are expected to start the new week along with showers Monday with sunshine Tuesday.

SPECIAL: With the freeze yesterday, this is the first time since 2018 that March had more freezes than February.