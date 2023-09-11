CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After rounds of showers and storms over the weekend, the new week kicked off mainly dry.

Only a few spotty showers could be around overnight and early Tuesday as another cold front continues to track in from the west.

THIS WEEK: A couple more rounds of showers and storms through Wednesday, then a cold front brings another taste of fall for the weekend! Who's excited? 🍂🙌 @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/j0tbjPV1eG — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) September 11, 2023

The chance of storms will increase again for late afternoon and evening Tuesday. We’re not expecting widespread severe storms, but some can’t be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts would be the main threat.

The front will still be nearby Wednesday, leading to more spotty showers and storms in the area.

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

Ready for another taste of fall starting Thursday?

It’ll be here with a big drop in humidity, cooler daytime highs, and refreshing, cool mornings! Lows will drop into the 50s starting Friday morning, with widespread 40s in the mountains!

Tonight: Partly cloudy with isolated showers possible. Low 68.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Showers & storms developing. High 87.