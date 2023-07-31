CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – This week will not be as hot as last!

Highs will still top out in the mid to upper 80s but with a little less humidity, at least for a few days.

THIS WEEK: Less humid through Wednesday, but there could still be a few spotty storms, mainly east of Charlotte (green on map).



Check out the cooler temps Thursday! But– that comes with more rain, humidity… and scattered storms for the weekend. @Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/UHSoNAz0yc — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 31, 2023

While most of the region stayed dry Monday, a few strong to severe storms developed east of Charlotte and the Sandhills. We could see the same thing on Tuesday– a severe storm or two can’t be ruled out east of Charlotte and in the mountains.

Wednesday is looking even drier, but with more clouds rolling in. But the weather looks to stay dry for fans at Panthers Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium!

More clouds, rain, and storms will keep temperatures on the cooler side Thursday — some neighborhoods could struggle to break out of the 70s!

But cooler air won’t stick around long as humidity will ramp back up for the weekend, along with the storm chances.

Tonight: Lingering shower/storm early. Partly cloudy. Low 68.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Small chance of isolated storms. High 89.