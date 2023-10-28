(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Clear skies kick off the weekend as mid to upper 50s take hold. Winds will be light throughout the day as sunshine ushers in well above normal-temperatures for this time of year.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Saturday will peak in the mid-80s today under mostly sunny skies. Normally we hit the upper 60s this time of year, but above normal temps and even near record-breaking temps linger through the weekend.

Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s before mid-80s return on Sunday. The record of 83 degrees set back in 2020 will be in danger of being broken with a forecasted high of 84 degrees.

We can expect sunny skies and very warm, temperatures to finish off the weekend on Sunday as the Panthers host the Texans at Bank of America Stadium. Monday will keep the 80s coming before a cold front ushers in much cooler temperatures and spotty showers for Halloween.

Be on the lookout for rain to move in on Tuesday as a cold front approaches. This will limit highs to the upper 50s and make for a chilly and potentially wet evening when it comes to trick or treating.

We’ll be much cooler behind the cold front heading into Wednesday as highs will be limited to the low 50s. A gradual warming trend gets us back into the mid-60s by Friday.

Today: Mostly Sunny and very Warm. High: 84.

Tonight: Mostly Clear and cool. Low: 59