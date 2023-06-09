CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We are tracking more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures for the Carolinas, with highs Friday afternoon approaching the mid-80s.

This weekend looks sunny and toasty for the first three-quarters before showers, and storms will roll in for Sunday afternoon.

This will be due to an approaching front pushing through the Carolinas Sunday night and Monday. Some thunderstorms are expected, but severe weather potential looks currently low.

Expect more wet weather as the front moves through before drier and relatively comfortable moves in for Tuesday before the humidity starts to creep up later in the week.