(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy FriYay! After what has been a beautiful Friday afternoon, we are expecting quite the opposite once we get to Sunday with one of the strongest storms we have seen all year.

Upwards of three inches of rain is possible by the time the storm clears out Monday morning followed by some chilly temperatures through the middle of the week. The good news is that other than this storm, the week of Christmas looks dry for the Carolinas.

As for tonight and Saturday, pristine weather continues this evening with mostly clear skies. The temperatures should get you in the holiday spirit as we approach the freezing mark.

Saturday will be marked by increasing clouds across the region, but we will stay dry along with temperatures pushing towards the 60-degree mark.

Overnight Saturday and heading into Sunday heavy rain will move in across the region. The showers are expected all day long with the heaviest focused across the eastern half of the state. Widespread rain totals of over two inches of expected from Charlotte and points east with localized rain totals of five inches possible.

Along with the heavy rain we are expecting blustery winds, first east of Charlotte closer to the storm’s path, and then up in the mountains overnight and early Monday and colder air rushes in. Wind gusts in the mountains could exceed 50 mph in some cases.

Once the rain clears out late Sunday evening, cold air will start to rush in behind the storm with snow showers looking likely in the mountains Monday with a couple of inches possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be quite cold across the Carolinas with highs in the mid-40s Tuesday and barely getting to 50 on Wednesday. But if you do plan to travel next week, you shouldn’t have much in the way of issues across the Carolinas.