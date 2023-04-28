CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – As we close the work week, we are tracking scattered showers and storms for the Carolinas as we deal with a front pushing through the region.

We should dry out overnight, and Saturday should be relatively dry and sunny, with highs in the low 80s. Storms will return on Sunday as another front moves through before consistently drier weather finally returns as we head into next week.

As for tonight and your weekend, it all depends on when your plans are. A few scattered storms are possible this evening, but we will dry out overnight, and Saturday will be pretty pleasant for the Carolinas. Temperatures will push into the low 80s during the afternoon, with sunshine and a little mugginess.

As quickly as we get sunny weather, clouds will return Saturday evening, with storms moving in overnight and continuing throughout Sunday. Highs will also be cooler, with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees.

The wet weather will finally clear during the evening hours on Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week, clearing skies Monday morning will foreshadow a much more tranquil week for the Carolinas. You will also notice a slight chill in the air Monday and Tuesday morning, with lows dipping into the 40s. Highs Monday afternoon will stay in the 60s, but each day will be slightly warmer until temperatures are back in the mid-70s by Wednesday and Thursday.

In the meantime, get outside and enjoy the weather on Saturday! Have a great weekend!