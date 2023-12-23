(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Two days before Christmas and the weather is still nice! All is calm, all is bright… until Christmas Day itself, when the weather turns rainy!

Christmas Eve remains dry and mild through the afternoon, and dry for church services and Santa at night! Highs will again top out in the low and mid-60s. Looks much better for this week’s Panthers game!

Christmas morning is still primarily dry, with only a few light spotty showers possible. The best chance of showers comes in the afternoon and evening. The wind will start to get breezy, too, and continue that way through Tuesday. The rain doesn’t end Christmas, night, either. Expect more periods of rain to last into Tuesday, with a thunderstorm or two possible as well.

The last few days of 2023 look drier and cooler. Lows will likely dip into the 20s again starting Friday morning, with highs only near 50. Some mountain snow is possible on Thursday morning.

Merry Christmas from the Queen City News Pinpoint Weather Team!!

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 38.

Christmas Eve: Partly cloudy. High 64.

Christmas Day: Showers moving in. Breezy. 46/59.