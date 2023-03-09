CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – After an extended dry stretch since the weekend, here comes the rain again!

The next area of low pressure and cold front gets closer tonight, spreading in the showers overnight through the morning commute Friday.

5:30pm: Still dry for now, but the showers are coming! Rain chances ramp up after 11pm. A wet start Friday morning! @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/qRoNzfj5yb — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) March 9, 2023

Plan for a wet start to the day, but it won’t be a total washout. By lunchtime, most of the rain is done. Sunshine will even make a comeback before sunset Friday evening. However, some mountain snowflakes are possible by Saturday morning, but no accumulation.

Saturday is the dry half of the weekend.

Sunday– the wetter half.

The next storm system will already be moving in, bringing more showers and possibly some thunder. With colder temps in the mountains, an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain will be possible early in the day, with rain showers in the afternoon. Some lightly accumulating snow may develop as the system moves out late Monday.

The story next week will be freezing temperatures! Early-morning lows may drop into the 20s Wednesday morning, leading to a hard freeze for any plants and vegetation—a concern after all the warmth and early blooming lately.

Tonight: Showers moving in. Low 49.

Friday: Morning showers. Drier afternoon. High 63.