(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Winds are picking up and clouds build as Ian approaches the Carolinas.

Thursday will be chilly and breezy to start with temperatures sitting in the 40s and 50s and winds coming out of the north northeast between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

Thursday will be breezy with wind gusts reaching 30 miles per hour at times while temperatures stay well below normal, peaking in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

After a cool, breezy Thursday, we look at a SOAKER for Friday.

Conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day and overnight as Tropical Storm Ian emerges back over the Atlantic and sets its sights on the Carolinas.

Tropical storm warnings stretch from the northeastern Florida Coast all the way up through South Carolina and into the North Carolina Coast. Ian will likely make landfall as a strong Tropical Storm near Charleston Friday afternoon while throwing an abundant amount of moisture into the western Carolinas.

The Queen City will likely see rain start overnight into Friday morning with light showers first arriving south and east of Charlotte. Torrential downpours will gradually become more ubiquitous and widespread as we head into Friday afternoon.

This all while wind gusts reach upwards of 30 miles per hour if not more at times!

Because of the abundant amount of moisture associated with Ian, the significant winds, and the lack of measurable rain for weeks, we have a recipe for possible flash flooding for areas around the Queen City and potential mudslides for some of our mountain counties.

Rain totals can range anywhere from 2 inches to over 4 inches by Saturday morning with lingering moisture likely impacting the weekend.

Be sure to stay vigilant and weather aware for the next 24 to 36 hours as we are likely to see some significant impacts close to home from what was once Hurricane Ian.

Today: Cool, Breezy, & Cloudy! High: 70.

Tonight: Breezy &Chilly with Overnight Showers. Low: 53.