(PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was an overall nicer and milder start to the week, besides the wind! The gusts have been strong, especially in the mountains, where a Wind Advisory continues tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning as well, as scattered snow continues to fall! Watch for slick roads and reduced visibility if you have to go out.

Tuesday afternoon will be sunny everywhere as the wind starts to settle. But it will be colder! The coldest afternoon high temperature lately was 49 degrees on November 29. Tuesday will be colder, with only mid-40s expected. Bundle up!

If you’re not a fan of the colder weather, it won’t linger long this week. Temperatures gradually moderate through the weekend, eventually near 60 again. Christmas Eve weather looks dry, but Christmas Day could include some rain showers. Christmas is just a week away!

Tonight: Clearing sky. Low 29.

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy and colder. High 46.