(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures will be tumbling into the 20s tonight under a mostly clear sky. The exception is in the mountains, where a little snow may continue to fall through the morning in the highest elevations.

Watch for a few slick spots on the roads up there. The wind is an issue, too, mainly in the mountains where gusts are up to 40-50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect there until 1 pm Tuesday.

Tuesday will be a breezy, chilly and sunny day. Highs will struggle to rise into the upper 40s. Feeling like a winter’s day!

Tuesday night will get even colder– the coldest of the season so far at Charlotte! Expect a hard freeze with lows dropping into the low 20s.

Thursday morning is another frigid one, but daytime highs will start to climb again. A moderating trend will be on the way for the weekend, with highs back in the 60s starting Saturday.

Early morning temps will climb above freezing as well. That’s a good thing if you’re not a fan of snow, as an active pattern will be developing with rain coming in starting Friday.

Expect off-and-on showers through the weekend.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low 29.

Tuesday: Sunny, chilly and breezy. High 50.