(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Sunday Funday! After an absolutely miserable afternoon, we are starting to see rain clear out of the region, with winds now taking over as the big story for the region. High Wind Warnings are in effect for our mountain counties until 7 p.m. on Monday for wind gusts up to 60 mph. Snow showers are also expected Monday in the mountains along with a very chilly first half of the week. The good news is that those traveling for Christmas won’t have to deal with any wet weather all week long.

As for tonight and heading into the week, showers will continue to clear out this evening but winds will be picking up with wind gusts over 50 mph possible up in the mountains. Temperatures will cool off, but we will likely stay above 40 degrees overnight. Monday will see sunshine return to Charlotte with high temperatures in the mid-50s with some blustery winds out of the northwest. Up in the mountains, we expect snow showers throughout the day with a couple of inches expected.

The middle of the week will be dominated by sunshine and cold temperatures, with highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday and around 50 on Wednesday. Tuesday through Friday will likely see freezes every morning in Charlotte, with the mid-20s likely Wednesday morning. Next weekend does look dry and milder, with highs pushing back up towards the 60-degree mark.

In the meantime, get ready to hold onto your hats! Have a great week!