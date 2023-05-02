CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A low-pressure system continues swirling over the Great Lakes to our north, keeping the windy weather going for another Wednesday.

Of course, it’s been cool too, and with little waves of energy passing by at times, clouds roll in, and a few sprinkles have developed.

5:45pm: Got rain? For many of you, looks like it on radar! But besides some sprinkles, not much is making it to the ground because it's so dry. *Virga* is when the rain evaporates before reaching the ground. @Queen_City_News #cltwx #ncwx #scwx pic.twitter.com/BresBm1rOa — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) May 2, 2023

But there’s no decent chance of rain coming until the weekend.

Wednesday and Thursday are mainly dry, and the wind will settle by Thursday. Friday, a warm front will begin its approach from the southwest. That will bring more clouds throughout the day and possibly some rain by the evening.

At this point, Saturday looks to be the wettest day of the weekend, with more showers. But some rain could linger into Sunday as well. Keep checking in for updates.

Next week starts drier with a warm-up on the way!

Tonight: Fair sky, breezy. Low 45.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds, gusty wind. High 68.