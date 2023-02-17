CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s back to the winter chill tonight!

As the cold front heads east, temps are tumbling, ending up in the 20s & low 30s Saturday morning. Lingering snow showers in the mountains will taper off overnight, as well as the gusty wind.

Despite the cold in the morning, the weekend will be a nice one! Highs reach seasonal levels Saturday afternoon, topping out in the mid and upper 50s. Sunday gets a little warmer again, with top temps back in the 60s.

Next week will be warmer!

By the middle of the week, highs could be around 80 degrees. However, it may not be totally dry. Rain chances return starting Tuesday.

Tonight: Clearing and colder. Low 30.

Saturday: Sunny. High 57.

Sunday: Sun & clouds. 32/64.