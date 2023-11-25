(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A rather strong winter storm in the midwest will send snow across most of the northern half of the country.

The cold air behind the storm will pull down some of the chilliest air of the young “winter” season. Showers late Sunday into Monday will mark the passage of the cold front.

Looks pretty stable after that with a cold and sunny week ahead!