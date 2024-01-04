CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Overnight snowfall in Avery and Ashe counties prompted the local school districts to operate on a two-hour delay Thursday morning, school officials announced.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Caldwell, Alexander, Henderson, and Burke counties starting Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

Queen City News has declared Saturday a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

The main event will likely start overnight Friday into Saturday and linger through Saturday morning. Rain will be focused around uptown while sleet and freezing rain moves in along the I-40 corridor. Areas north or I-40 will be a combination of ice & snow through Saturday morning so be sure to be weather aware when starting this weekend.

Currently there is a winter storm watch for Burke, Caldwell, & Alexander Counties starting Saturday at 1 AM and lasting until 1 PM on Saturday. We can see a light glaze of ice which will impact travel conditions early in the day.

Snow and ice will transition into all rain by Saturday afternoon. Showers will exit pretty quickly late in the day Saturday making way for clearing skies overnight. Some lingering snow and ice can impact our western facing slopes on Sunday while partly cloudy skies and high near 50 degrees settle in for the Panthers Game of Sunday.

Today start off cold and dry as temperatures sit in the 30s. Highs will peak in the low 50s as a breeze comes out of the North between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 22 miles per hour at times.

Early next week we’ll be starting dry on Monday but Tuesday looks to bring yet another round of wet weather for the Queen City.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy, & Cool. High: 51.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Frigid. Low: 24.