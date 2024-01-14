CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties from 1 a.m. through 7 a.m. on Monday.

Sunday morning we started with frigid temps around the Queen City in the low 30s.

The area now prepares for an arctic blast!

We’re expecting the coldest temperatures of the season so far with highs by Wednesday struggling to warm through the 30s. Lows will drop into the teens and low 20s mid-week. Another system is forecast to swing more moisture our way by Tuesday…the question is, what type of precipitation could we see outside of the mountains?

The mountains will get another round of snow and it’s possible there could be some flakes flying outside of the higher elevations, too. Stay tuned!

Sunday: Sunny. 30/52.