(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Patchy fog and cold temps kick off the work week as the 30s and 40s settle in across the Carolinas.

CLICK HERE for LIVE local weather alerts across the Carolinas

Monday will see light winds out of the north-northwest throughout the day as morning fog starts to burn off. Highs will be making a run for the upper 50s Monday afternoon as winds pick up from the northwest.

After a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, Monday night will feature mostly clear skies allowing overnight lows to plummet into the low 30s and upper 20s.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

A Freeze Warning will be in effect for much of our area starting Monday evening and lasting until 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday will be limited to the low 50s with much cooler air in place. Skies will be sunny but breezy with winds out of the north-northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts will reach as fast as 25 miles per hour at times with colder air continuing to funnel in.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tuesday night into Wednesday will be frigid, dipping into the upper 20s before rebounding back into the upper 50s on Wednesday.

A gradual warming trend will start on Wednesday as upper 60s make a comeback by Friday to end the week.

Friday will finish off the work week with rain chances as we head into the weekend. Saturday & Sunday will cool down yet again with low 60s and mid-50s on tap.

Today: Patchy Fog with a Cool & Sunny Afternoon. High: 58.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 30.