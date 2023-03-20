CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s winter’s last hurrah; it’s the last of the freezing temps, at least for a little while!

We have another freezing cold night Monday before temperatures gradually warm up the rest of the week.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for Tuesday morning, when the growing season has begun — from the foothills through the Piedmont, and into upstate S.C. Lows will end up in the mid to upper 20s by morning under a mostly clear sky with light wind.

Tuesday’s first full day of spring will be nice! Lots of sunshine with more ‘typical’ highs in the low and mid-60s.

Moisture returns for Wednesday, leading to a cloudy day with scattered showers. Temps will be briefly cooler again before the significant warming trend starts Thursday.

Dry weather returns for Thursday and Friday as temps soar into the 70s and 80s! Friday looks like the warmest of the week. Another front moves in Saturday with more showers.

Tonight: Fair sky, cold! Low 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 63.