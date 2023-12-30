(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! While the mountains saw some snow showers today, the rest of the Carolinas had sunshine and cool temperatures. Sunday will see dry weather for the whole region on the final day of the year, along with slightly warmer temperatures. The first week of 2024 looks mainly dry and seasonal. Our next decent shot at wet weather is now not likely until next Saturday.

As for tonight and Sunday, we are expecting any snow showers in the mountains to fade and mostly clear and cold conditions for the rest of the region. Lows Sunday morning should dip down into the upper 20s in Charlotte. Sunday afternoon will be mostly highs in the mid-50s, followed by a chilly New Year’s Eve with temperatures right around 40 as 2024 begins.

The year will start chilly and dry mostly with a chance of a snow shower or two in the mountains on New Year’s Day. The rest of the week looks generally dry and seasonal with high temperatures roughly around the 50-degree mark. While showers were possible on Thursday, it is increasingly likely that we will stay dry until next weekend.

In the meantime, enjoy the chilly weather ahead and have a great final day of 2023!