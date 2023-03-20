(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Freeze warnings are again in effect Monday morning with another freeze possible for Tuesday. But temperatures will quickly shoot up into the 60s, 70s, and possibly 80s by the end of the week.

Our forecast also looks mainly dry until next Saturday when our next front will move through the Carolinas.

As for the start of a new week, temperatures will remain on the chilly side with a hard freeze possible Monday morning. Afternoon highs on Monday will start to moderate somewhat with highs in the mid-50s during the afternoon.

Tuesday morning will start chilly with a possible freeze in the morning, but afternoon highs will move up into the low 60s.

The rest of the week will be dominated by warm temperatures with highs possibly stretching up into the low 80s Friday afternoon.

The workweek also looks dry until a cold front will likely arrive Saturday with scattered showers throughout the day with cooler weather on Sunday.

In the meantime, make sure to bring any sensitive plants inside before dark tonight and bundle up Monday morning! Have a great start to a new week!