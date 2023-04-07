(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy FriYay! Showers and storms late yesterday have continued this morning and will only become more widespread over the next couple of days.

Easter Weekend kicks off on a very dreary note with rain breaking out this morning and won’t clear out until Saturday evening so most plans will need to be of the inside variety. Temperatures will be turning much colder as we fall from the mid-60s this morning into the mid-40s by Saturday afternoon. Easter Sunday looks much improved with sunshine and milder temperatures with that trend continuing through the middle of next week.

As for the start of the holiday weekend, your weather is looking terrible. Rain and thunderstorms are developing this morning and will continue for the most generally all day long with some parts of the region seeing locally heavy rain. In addition to the rain, temperatures will be falling throughout the day with low 50s expected by the early afternoon.

After a bit of a lull in the wet weather this evening, more rain will move in Saturday morning as an area of low pressure moves along the stalled cold front and pushes into the Carolinas. Expect moderate rain throughout the day with temperatures quite chilly with highs only in the mid-40s.

Easter Sunday will mark the start of a much more pleasant stretch of weather for the region with temperatures rebounding into the low to mid-70s with ample sunshine through the middle of the week.

In the meantime, make sure you have the umbrellas ready to go for the next few days. Have a great Easter Weekend!