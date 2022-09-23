(PINPOINT WEATHER) — What a beautiful and refreshing start to our day!

Friday ushers in the first morning of fall with appropriate conditions. Winds are a bit breezy out of the North and will continue to funnel in cooler air as we approach the late morning hours.

Friday will be sunny and pleasant, peaking in the mid-70s throughout the day. This is well below the normal high of 81 degrees we would typically see this time of year.

This weekend will be pleasant and mostly dry as temperatures warm up gradually into Sunday. Saturday will peak in the upper 70s with low 80s finishing off the weekend. We can expect partly cloudy skies and low 80s around the Queen City right around 1 PM when the Panthers Host the Saints at Bank of America Stadium.

A cold front can bring a few scattered showers intro the area late Sunday into Monday with comfortable and dry conditions taking hold for much of next week.

We need to talk about the latest in the Tropics because we have what can be our next named storm taking aim toward the Gulf Coast of Florida. Tropical Depression NINE is forecasted to continues tracking west through the Caribbean sea before turning north towards Western Cuba as it become a Category 1 Hurricane.

Tropical Depression NINE has the potential to intensify into a Category 2 Hurricane and make it way towards Naples & Fort Myers as a Category 2 Storm. Certainly there is still a lot of factors that can change so be sure to stay abreast to updates!

Hurricane Fiona has passed the Island of Bermuda as it continues to head towards the Northern Atlantic. Be sure to watch out for strong Rip Currents along the coast and potential beach erosion.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will keep an eye on the Tropics All Weekend Long and keep you updated with the latest!

Today: Sunny & Beautiful! High: 75.

Tonight: Cool & Refreshing. Low: 50.