(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday is much quieter and cooler this morning with mostly clear skies. Overnight lows have dipped into the 40s and 30s across the Carolinas with breezy winds sticking around.

Friday finishes off the work week with plenty of sunshine and slightly above normal temperatures peaking in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees as a cooling trend kicks off. We’ll be breezy today with winds out of the west-northwest between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can reach as fast as 18 to 20 miles per hour at times.

Tonight gets cold with low 30s expected before we peak near normal for Saturday. Highs will be in the low 50s to kick off the weekend with Sunshine dominating. Clouds will build late in the day as a low pressure system approaches from the Gulf of Mexico.

This will paint a different picture for Sunday as we look to see highs limited to the upper 40s and heavy rain moving in through the morning and afternoon.

We can see close to an inch of rain on Sunday before a wintry mix and some light snow lingers into Monday along the Tennessee border and western-facing slopes.

Monday will be dry to kick off next week with highs rebounding back into the mid-50s. Well warm up gradually throughout the week before upper 50s and another round of rain arrives on Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 60.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 33.