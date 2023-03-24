(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Friday finishes off the work week with some of the warmest temperatures we’ve had so far this year. Overnight lows have dipped into the 60s with light winds out of the southwest.

Look for a quiet start to the day before highs make a run for the mid-80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We’ll likely land just a couple of degrees shy of the record high of 88 degrees set back in 1929.

Winds will be breezy throughout the day as high pressure off of the Atlantic coast ushers in southwestern flow. We’ll see 10 to 15-mile-per-hour winds with gusts as fast as 25 miles per hour.

Friday night will dip into the low 60s under partly cloudy skies. Look for an approaching cold front to keep us breezy to start the weekend with highs rebounding near 80 degrees. The advertised front will bring showers and a potential isolated storm to the Carolinas during the early afternoon.

We should dry out in time for the Charlotte FC match at Bank of America Stadium Saturday night. Lows will dip into the mid-50s overnight as we stay dry heading into Sunday.

After a dry and warm end to the weekend with Sunday hitting the low 80s, we kick off next week with 70 sand scattered rain chances.

60s and sunshine will return by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Hot & Sunny. High: 86.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Mild. Low: 62.