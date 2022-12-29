New Year’s Eve continues to look wet, but we should dry out in time to ring in 2023.

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Friday eve!

After a very mild day today, we expect more of the same for your Friday, with some scattered showers developing out ahead of an area of low pressure. New Year’s Eve looks wet, but we should dry out in time to ring in 2023.

As we move into the first week of 2023, we are tracking more warm temperatures, with 60s possible all week long. But we also could see some more wet weather as a cold front will start to move through the region later Tuesday through as late as Thursday.

Be on the lookout for flooding and snow video from California as they deal with an Atmospheric River blowing into the West Coast from the Pacific.