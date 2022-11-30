(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Wednesday! It is a soaker of a start to your Wednesday as we are dealing with heavy rain across the Carolinas as a front is pushing through the region. After we dry out this afternoon, we are expecting cooler temperatures to move in for the Carolinas through the end of the work week before a temporary warmup Saturday ahead of another front on the way with some scattered showers as well. Cooler weather is expected Sunday before more potential wet weather Monday and a slowly moderating temperature pattern as we head into next week.

As for your Wednesday, make sure you have an umbrella before you walk out the door this morning as it is very damp across the Carolinas ahead of a cold front that brought significant severe weather to parts of the Deep South, but little in the way of strong storms for our viewing area. Rain will clear out later this morning and we will see drier and warmer weather this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s expected.

The second half of the work week will bring much cooler weather back to the Carolinas with highs in the 50s expected for both Thursday and Friday with freezes expected each morning. We should have a decent amount of sunshine on both days to close out the week. This weekend we should see slightly milder temperatures, but also our next chance for showers as a front starts to push into the region. Wet weather looks to be the most likely across the mountains, but we could see some showers in Charlotte. Sunday looks drier and cooler with highs in the 50s.

To start next week on Monday, we are tracking more potential wet weather on the way as a disturbance moves along the stalled frontal boundary, but it won’t be the soaking morning commute like what we are dealing with for your Wednesday.

In the meantime, make sure you give yourself some extra time this morning! Have a great day!