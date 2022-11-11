(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wet and stormy to get your morning started as the outer bands of Nicole push up into the Carolinas. Be on the lookout for periods of heavy rain and gusty winds as many head out for their morning commute.

Temperatures have actually increased overnight ushering in low 60s for the Queen City with 70s on tap for later this afternoon. Increasing dew points will play a role as well when it comes to the increasing instability we will see this morning and afternoon.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Nicole will get picked up by an upper-level Jet and B-Line it for the Carolinas. Look for the center of what was once Nicole to pass just west of Charlotte early this afternoon. This will give us a brief period of dry conditions mid to late morning before another round of storms arrives this afternoon.

For the morning, we can see a slight risk for Severe Weather east of I-77 in the form of a brief spin-up tornado. In the event of a Tornado warning, they would likely be brief and impacts minimal.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Afternoon showers and storms will deliver more of a flood threat for the mountains while we still watch for the potential of isolated tornadoes east of Charlotte.

Our Flood Watch continues through tonight for Ashe, Watauga, and Caldwell counties while a Tornado Watch has been issued for Chesterfield County and will last until 7 AM.

Wet weather will clear out this evening as temperatures dip into the upper 50s. Look for Saturday to peak in the low 70s before much cooler conditions take hold.

Sunday will finish off the weekend in the mid-50s with clear skies. We’ll see highs limited to the low 50s and upper 40s while overnight lows dip into the 30s. We’ll see rain chances return by Tuesday next week with a chance of a wintery mix for our mountain counties.

Be sure to grab those winter jackets for next week!

Today: Heavy Rain, Isolated Storms, and a Slight Risk for Severe Weather. High: 72.

Tonight: Clearing Conditions but Still Breezy. Low: 58.