(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Skies are cloudy with temperatures settled in the 50s to start the day. Look to see a cool and cloudy start lead to a cloudy and seasonable afternoon.

Highs will make a run for the mid-60s as showers creep in courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole. Nicole made landfall early around 3 am this morning just south of Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 Hurricane with 75 miles per hour winds.

Nicole will track through the Florida Peninsula toward Tampa before crossing into Southern Georgia today all while pushing rain into the Carolinas. Look for showers to start as early as this afternoon and linger heading into this evening.

Those looking to tailgate for the Panthers game and head to Bank of America Stadium tonight should prepare for a good chance of rain throughout the evening.

Heavy rain will likely push into the Queen City overnight heading into Friday morning, leading to a messy morning commute. As Nicole tracks north through the Carolinas we can see another round of heavy rain and gusty winds Friday afternoon.

The main threats to watch out for Thursday Evening through Friday will be localized flooding and wind gusts of 35 miles per hour if not more. This can lead to mudslides in our higher elevations and a number of downed trees.

We also can’t rule out a brief spin-up tornado from forming given the significant amount of wind associated with this storm.

We currently have a Flood Watch in effect for our Ashe, Watauga, and Caldwell counties while a Wind Advisory has been issued for Lancaster & Chesterfield counties in South Carolina.

A cold front approaching from the west will help to push Nicole off to the north and east as much cooler air settles in for the weekend. Early next week will see highs in the 50s and overnight lows in the 30s!

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Windy, and Rainy. High: 65.

Tonight: Periods of Heavy Rain and Strong Gusty Winds. Low: 62.