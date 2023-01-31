(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Patchy Dense fog kicks off this Tuesday morning as temperatures have fallen into the low 50s and mid to upper 40s. Winds are light out of the south-southwest with a few light showers impacting the I-40 corridor and mountain counties.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for the Queen City & surrounding counties until 10 a.m. with less than a quarter-mile visibility likely to impact your morning commute. Be sure to reduce your speed, keep your low beams on, and increase the distance between you and the car in front of you for best practices.

Spotty showers will impact your Tuesday but we’ll likely be more dry than wet. Clouds will linger as highs peak in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Look for overnight lows to dip into the upper 40s before rebounding back into the low 50s for Wednesday.

We’ll stay cloudy and cool through mid-week with a stationary front keeping intermittent rain chances locked in place over the Carolinas. Thursday will bring the best chance for rain throughout the day with up to three-quarters of an inch of rain falling through Friday morning.

Rain will taper off Friday with some sunshine returning to finish off the workweek. We’ll be chilly and sunny to start the weekend on Saturday brow a low pressure system off the coast of South Carolina has the potential to bring rain chances back to finish off the weekend.

Today: Cloudy & Cool. High: 60.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 47.