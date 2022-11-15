(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures have settled in the mid-40s around the Queen City and low 30s in our mountain counties as wet weather pushes into the Carolinas. Most of this will fall as rain but we can also see a bit of a wintery mix for the higher elevations and foothills of North Carolina early on.

Expect a light glaze of ice for some of the elevated surfaces such as tree branches and power lines. Sidewalks may be a bit slippery as well throughout the morning in the mountain counties due to the wet weather and freezing temperatures.

We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Caldwell County until 11 a.m. while Ashe and Watauga Counties hold on to the advisory until 5 p.m.

We’ll see a few rounds of heavy rain throughout the day around the Queen City, with cold and dreary conditions lasting through the evening. We’ll hover in the low to mid-40s for much of the day before overnight lows dip into the upper 30s with clearing conditions.

Wednesday will clear out gradually as temperatures rebound into the mid-50s. Partly cloudy skies will dominate mid-week before ushering in an abundant amount of sunshine to end the workweek.

Temperature-wise, we’ll settle below normal with highs peaking in the low 50s and overnight lows dipping into the low 30s. This trend will likely last through the weekend into early next week.

Today: Cold, Rainy, & Dreary. High: 46.

Tonight: Cold with Showers Tapering Off. Low: 39.