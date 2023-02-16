(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re looking at a mixed bag of experiences today. We’ll start cool and refreshing before getting warm this afternoon. Winds will pick up ahead of an approaching cold front and showers creep in late Thursday and early Friday.

Let’s start with this morning. Temperatures have settled into the low 50s and upper 40s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds are light to calm but will pick up heading into the afternoon.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs making a run for the low to mid-70s! This will be well above normal but still just about 8 degrees shy of the record high for today.

Winds will pick up throughout the day out of the west becoming breezy this afternoon. Winds will be between 5 and 15 miles per hour with gusts reaching as fast as 28 miles per hour at times.

After a very warm day with pockets of sunshine, clouds will build tonight as rain moves into the mountains. The approaching cold front will likely deliver the rain starting at midnight.

Friday will be wet for the morning commute with heavy rain starting in the mountains and impacting the I-40 corridor through the 5 AM hour. Look for the thick of rush hour to see pockets of downpours along I-85 and I-485 inner and outer.

The brunt of the rain will leak south and east throughout the day with the afternoon hosting mostly cloudy skies but a few peeks of sunshine. We’ll be much cooler heading into the weekend with Saturday morning starting in the upper 20s!

We’ll be cool and sunny throughout the weekend before low-to-mid-70s return early next week.

Today: Warm and Partly to Mostly Cloudy with Showers Pushing In Late. High: 74.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Rain and Isolated Storms moving in! Low: 60.