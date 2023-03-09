(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Partly to mostly cloudy skies have locked in some warmth from Wednesday keeping us in the 40s around the Queen City and 30s in the mountains. Look for sunny skies to kick things off before clouds build in the afternoon.

Today will peak slightly above normal, hitting the low to mid-60s under a mix of sun & clouds. Winds will be light out of the east south west between 3 and 7 miles per hour. An approaching cold front from the west will increase rain chances overnight into Friday.

Tonight dips into the upper 40s as showers move in. Look for Friday morning to be a wet one with light to moderate rain. This will likely impact your morning commute before the rain tapers off late morning and early afternoon.

Highs will be limited to the upper 50s to finish off the work week with clearing skies late in the day. Saturday starts the weekend off dry and cool after lows dip into the upper 30s. We’ll be cool & sunny for the Charlotte FC game on Saturday before a low-pressure system brings rain back into the Carolinas on Sunday.

Rain finishes off the weekend and lingers into Monday with below-normal temperatures lasting through early next week.

Today: Mild with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy with Increasing Rain. Low: 47.